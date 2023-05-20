Source: Amnesty beneficiary steals hat on way out of prison –Newsday Zimbabwe

A PRISONER on parole almost forfeited his freedom after he was accused of stealing a hat from one of the inmates who benefited from the Presidential amnesty.

Forty-three prisoners in Beitbridge, including one woman with a child, were released from prison in the border town under the amnesty announced early this week, which officials say would decongest prisons around the country.

Ronald Sibanda was found with the hat belonging to another inmate, but the matter was solved amicably and everyone eventually walked out free.

Of the 43, four were from the A class, 31 from the B class and seven were from the C class.

They are part of the 4 270 inmates being pardoned countrywide.