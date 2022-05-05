An award-winning play from Zimbabwe asks crucial questions

“Zandezi” is a provocative work of physical theater that interrogates criminal justice systems through the lens of prison services.

The Zimbabwe Theatre Academy production of “Zandezi,” an award-winning play highlighting the universal need to critically examine the role of prison, punishment, and rehabilitation, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Open Space for Arts & Community.

“Zandezi” is a provocative work of physical theater that interrogates criminal justice systems through the lens of prison services. The play follows Philani Dube, who was wrongfully accused of a crime that he did not commit. Through the 60-minute performance and Q&A session, audiences can dive deep into the central question: “is prison a rehabilitation center, or does it create more hardcore criminals from innocent people?”

The play has received several awards, including Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards for “Best Production” and “Best Actors” and a National Arts Merit Award for “Best Director” in 2019, and was awarded “Best Production” at the JIKA International Dance Theatre Festival in 2021.

The play was produced by Zimbabwe Theatre Academy, which provides training programs, community outreach, performances, festivals, and collaborations that empower young people to deliver professional theater products and services. The academy views theater as a tool for community transformation and employment opportunities.

Doors open at 7 p.m.for the 7:30 show, on May 12, at Open Space for Arts & Community. The suggested donation is $15 dollars. Students are free, and nobody will be turned away for lack of funds. An RSVP is requested, but not required.

Proof of vaccination or documentation of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours is required for all guests. Masks are required for all visitors unless actively eating or drinking. Learn more and RSVP at OpenSpaceVashon.com.