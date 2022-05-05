Source: Jumbo victim identified | The Herald

FLASHBACK . . . An elephant overturns a minibus in a case of human-wildlife conflict.

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Relatives of the Kariba man who was attacked by an elephant and could not be identified have come forward to claim his body.

The police in Kariba were in a quandary on how they would be able to identify the man who was living in the wilderness since December.

The man has been identified as Garikai Alushitinyu and is said to have left home in Gache Gache in December 2021.

His body was discovered by a passerby who became curious after seeing vultures circling the area in Kasese.

Upon getting to the site, the man saw the heavily injured body of Alushitinyu.

Investigations on the scene showed that he had been dragged for several metres while the spoor of elephants was visible.

His sister Chengetai said Garikai who was typically known as Gari left home unceremoniously in December and they could not locate him.

“Garikai left the Chitsuwi area of Gache Gache sometime in December and we have been looking for him ever since only to be told that he had been killed by an elephant in Kariba.

“We are deeply saddened by the development and we are now making arrangements to take his remains for burial,” she said.