Source: Angry parents storm Bindura school – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

THERE was mayhem at Chigiji Primary School in Bindura on Tuesday after angry parents besieged the learning institution protesting alleged misuse of funds meant for borehole drilling by school authorities.

The parents sang and whistled until they were addressed by ward 11 councillor Stephen Masango urging them to calm down.

Members of staff reportedly locked themselves in their houses as parents demonstrated.

School development committee (SDC) chairperson Denis Dandara was accused of working hand in glove with headmistress Maybe Chiungani to misuse school

funds.

“I have heard you and since you said you do not want to talk to school authorities and the SDC, I will take this matter further and come back with feedback, but in the meantime, please calm down,” Masango told the parents.

The parents also demanded that an external audit be carried out to uncover the alleged scam.

The headmistress said she knew nothing about the misused funds.

“I am sorry I know nothing about this issue,” Chiungani said.