Source: ZRP red flags spike in cop attacks – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY NIZBERT MOYO/ARNOLD FANDISO

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has raised concern over an increase in attacks and murder cases involving police officers.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said three of the attacks occurred in Bulawayo and the Midlands province between March 15 and 19.

Nyathi said in Amaveni, Kwekwe, on March 15, 2021, a 20-year-old man was shot by a police officer on duty who intended to arrest him for assault and robbery.

“The victim resisted arrest and attacked three police officers with a home-made knife after initially hiding in his bedroom. He was shot once on the chest and succumbed to the injuries,” he said.

“On March 18, 2021, a police officer in uniform who was trying to restrain an attack on his friend was tripped to the ground by three unknown men in Magwegwe, Bulawayo.

“The victim landed on the ground with the back of his head and died from the injuries sustained. The suspects are still at large.”

Nyathi said in another incident on March 19, a police officer was stabbed with a knife on the thigh for an unspecified reason while going home and he died on the spot.

“His friend was also stabbed on the left shoulder and right thigh before being ferried to hospital by well-wishers,” he said.

A 30-year-old police officer from Lobengula was also killed last week by suspected machete gangs while trying to protect a friend who was under attack. Nyathi said the suspects were still at large.