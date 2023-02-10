Source: Anjin Fires 31 Workers Over Theft Of Diamonds

Thirty-one (31) Anjin Investments employees were fired last year alone, while four others were recently suspended pending investigations over the alleged theft of diamonds in Chiadzwa. Some employees are working in cahoots with diamond dealers to prejudice their employers of the precious gems, according to investigations conducted by The Manica Post. The investigations also established