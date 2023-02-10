Source: ZITF preps gather momentum – The Southern Eye

PREPARATIONS for the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) are gathering pace with palpable interest from both domestic and international participants.

ZITF chief executive officer Nicholas Ndebele said this year’s annual expo will take place from April 25-29 under the theme: Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness

“The first three days (25-27 April) will be a strictly business-to-business networking and trading period, while the last two days (28 and 29 April) will allow the general consuming public to appreciate and sample the exhibits on show,” Ndebele said, adding that 80% of available space was already booked.

“This year’s trade show will, therefore, be characterised by new developments and surprises in store that will add further impetus to the country’s accelerated drive to achieve a knowledge driven economy as a catalyst for sustained growth, industrialisation and modernisation of the country, as espoused by the National Development Strategy.”