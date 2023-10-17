Source: Another week in custody for CIO agent -Newsday Zimbabwe

A MEMBER of the Central Intelligence (CIO) who was arrested last week for allegedly facilitating the sale of stolen vehicle registration plates was yesterday remanded in custody to Friday for bail ruling.

Godfrey Bvenura (65) last week asked the court to urgently facilitate his bail ruling saying he is diabetic and regularly takes medication.

Bvenura’s accomplice, a State security agent, George Madziva, also a State security agent, is still at large.

Allegations are that sometime in September this year, the Central Vehicle Registry Office (CVR) in Harare received an application for number plates in respect of a Renault Duster vehicle owned by the President’s Department.

It is alleged that the CVR then processed the registration book and number plates.

On October 11, Bvenura allegedly met Madziva, who is stationed at State House Research Department in Harare central business district who told him that he wanted his company to go to CVR to collect number plates.

It is further alleged that Bvenura then teamed up with Madziva and proceeded to CVR, but were not issued with the registration book and number plates since the Deputy Registrar, one Mrs Chidzvete, was not present.

The State also alleged that on October 12, Bvenura and Madziva went back to the CVR hoping to collect the number plates and that is when the Deputy Registrar alerted the President’s Department and CID Police Anti-Corruption Unit which reacted to the information and arrested Bvenura.

A vehicle registration book for a Renault Duster in the name of the President’s Department which was indicated as the one whose number plates were to be collected by Bvenura and Madziva was recovered.