Source: ‘PWDs left out of Pfumvudza scheme’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

PEOPLE living with disabilities (PWDs) and single parents have raised concern over their exclusion from government’s Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme meant to boost household food security.

Hurungwe Disabled Association chairperson Bothwell Marandu told participants during an engagement meeting in Magunje last week that the majority of PWDs were left out of the government programme.

He said they were being excluded for failing to show proof of having dug basins before they access farming inputs.

“We appeal to the government to waiver the requirements so that we can use draught power for preparing our fields. We appreciate food security boosting at household level, but we have our limitations that are natural. We also appeal to the government to consider us in the programme so that it caters for everyone,” Marandu said.

Florence Manyere said: “Single mothers are also left out of the programme and we appeal to the government for inclusion in Pfumvudza.”

Hurungwe Rural District ward 23 councillor Chamunorwa Jingura (CCC) claimed that corruption was contributing to cases of PWDs being excluded from government programmes.

“‘Being a councillor voted into office on an opposition ticket, my efforts are being hindered due to parallel political structures unknown to local governance,” he said.

“We need to move on and represent everyone so that they access each and every programme from the central government.”

A representative for Magunje legislator Supa Madiro told the meeting that the MP’s office was working closely with everyone regardless of political affiliation.

“As local MP, we want to assure everyone that we are moving towards developing Hurungwe. Our office is working closely with every councillor including Jingura that if he has issues, I will help to iron them out so that we make progress,” said Madiro’s aide.

“We want to improve our infrastructure development including roads, bridge, schools and clinics. Access to water is under the Presidential Drilling Programme to enhance better standards of our citizens.”

The community engagement series were facilitated by Hurungwe Pastors Fraternity working with Hurungwe Community Radio Initiative with support from the Media Centre.

Media Centre director Ernest Mudzengi said such platforms help elected officials to understand issues affecting communities.

“We are happy that communities have aired their grievances with office bearers and traditional leaders. We hope that these engagements will continue locally so that we build a peaceful nation where citizens speak their mind freely,” he said.