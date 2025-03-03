Source: Anti-smuggling blitz nets over 50 buses, 20 haulage trucks – herald

Crime Reporter

Law enforcement agencies have ramped up their anti-smuggling operations, resulting in the impounding of more than 50 buses and 20 haulage trucks, along with the seizure of illicit drugs and various goods.

Over the weekend, authorities also recovered more than 70 kg of mbanje (marijuana) and additional contraband.

Police and other law enforcement agencies are actively manning roadblocks across the country, conducting stop and searches to combat smuggling.

In an interview, national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, emphasised that the operation would continue until order was restored nationwide.

“To tackle the issue of smuggling — whether it be groceries, electrical products or illicit substances — we are fully engaged. The recent seizures, including nearly 71 kg of dagga, highlight the scale of this operation.”

Comm Nyathi issued a stern warning to transport operators involved in smuggling activities.

“Transporters including those using buses and haulage trucks will face the law without fear or favour,” he said.

He encouraged the public to cooperate with the national task force actively to ensure compliance with customs and excise regulations.

Comm Nyathi added that operators of impounded vehicles should await the legal processes to unfold, reinforcing the message that all transporters must adhere to Zimbabwean laws.

“Anyone whose vehicle is part of the investigation should wait for the due process of the law to be followed,” he said.

Comm Nyathi also stressed the importance of compliance for bus operators, especially those transporting passengers from the Beitbridge Border to other parts of the country. He urged them to ensure that travellers have properly declared all goods they are carrying to avoid being implicated in smuggling activities.

In December last year, Government launched an anti-smuggling crackdown to curb the influx of smuggled goods into the country.

The operation, led by a high-level task force on business malpractices established by Cabinet is geared towards curbing smuggling, which the authorities believe is undermining local industries and threatening consumer welfare.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is spearheading the task force, in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), the Consumer Protection Commission and other law-enforcement authorities.

The authorities are also targeting businesses engaging in practices such as using parallel market exchange rates and selling counterfeit, underweight or unlabelled goods.

To enforce compliance, they have set up 24-hour roadblocks along highways leading into all major cities, with the multi-agency teams inspecting vehicles suspected of transporting smuggled goods.

Retail outlets are also being subjected to impromptu inspections where shop owners are being asked to provide documentation to prove their stock was imported legally.

Those unable to comply face steep fines and seizure of goods.