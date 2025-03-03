Source: New era for SMEs – herald

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially reopen the Mbare Market in two weeks, after it was gutted by fire in November last year.

The function will also coincide with the launch of a national programme to construct similar markets where vendors and small and medium enterprises will operate in safe and clean environments.

This was said by Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe in Senate on Thursday while responding to questions from senators.

Minister Garwe said following the fire at the Mbare Traders Market which destroyed property and wares running into millions of US dollars, his ministry was tasked by the President to come up with a national programme for the construction of such markets.

“We are not targeting Harare only, we came up with the concept note which was sent to the Cabinet and the Cabinet did accept the concept note,” Minister Garwe said.

“They said since Mbare Market was gutted down, it was treated as an emergency and it was taken also as a pilot project and as a ground-breaking initiative for this programme to cascade to all other areas.

“The target from Mbare is Glen View Area 8, where there is carpentry work happening there and that market was also gutted down. From there we move to Sakubva in Mutare, Kwekwe and all other areas.

We are also going to target even our rural district councils so that those who are selling their wares near the roads or in public places get proper markets. We are moving this programme under the President’s mantra of regularisation and also let us build better forward.”

He added that the Mbare Market would also have several amenities for operators and their customers.

“This august House may want to know when we are going to open the Mbare Market. It is going to be opened in two weeks’ time. It is the first phase of the market where about 1 600 people are expected to benefit.

“In this market, there is a bank, ZRP, offices for the managers who are going to run this market and they also have state-of-the-art ablution facilities. We also have bathrooms where people can bathe before selling their goods. We are building markets which are tallying with Vision 2030 where His Excellency is alluding to the fact that by 2030 as a country, we must be well developed to meet the world-class status. That is what we are doing as a country,” he said.

Minister Garwe added that apart from those who lost their wares in the inferno, stalls will also be allocated to women, youths and the disabled.