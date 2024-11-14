News and Press Release in English on Zimbabwe about Agriculture, Disaster Management, Drought, Epidemic and more; published on 13 Nov 2024 by WHH

Source: Anticipating impacts before disaster in Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe | ReliefWeb

How pioneering an array of anticipatory initiatives in Zimbabwe’s Mbire District could help to minimize the impact of extreme weather events and other risks.

Details

Anticipatory Humanitarian Action, a project pioneered by Welthungerhilfe (WHH) and partner Farm Community Trust of Zimbabwe (FCTZ) in Mbire, combines indigenous knowledge systems and scientific data analysis as indicators of drought. Often, humanitarian action is an emergency response to a disaster, but the anticipatory approach aims to reduce the impact of a disaster and relies on the community as sources of knowledge rather than solely recipients of aid.

So far, the Welthungerhilfe Anticipatory Humanitarian Action Facility (WAHAFA) has been launched in nine African countries where humanitarian approaches are fused with local knowledge to create a custom solution to mitigate risks before they become disasters.