Source: Zimbabwe’s economy is resilient despite drought, says minister Ncube – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – Zimbabwe‘s economic fortunes are looking up, despite the nation having to contend with a crippling drought and being shunned by capital markets since a 1999 debt default, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said.

“We’ve learned to manage our affairs properly” and are “living within our means and it’s showing,” he told Bloomberg TV in an interview in Johannesburg on Thursday. “The economy is set to grow 2% and is showing lots of resilience even with the worst drought in 40 years.”

This year’s anticipated expansion contrasts with a 7% contraction in 2019, when the southern African nation also confronted a dry spell. A budget deficit of 1.4% of gross domestic product is expected by year-end, which Ncube said is among the lowest it has posted.

“We have a current-account surplus for the sixth-year running which means the external balances are not a risk to the currency and the fundamentals,” the minister said.

Zimbabwe, alongside neighboring Zambia and Malawi were among the worst affected by an El Niño-induced drought that led to widespread crop failures across southern Africa.

About three-quarters of Zimbabwe’s output of corn, which is mainly grown by subsistence farmers who are reliant on rainfall, was wiped out, according to Ncube. Other cereal crops that are mainly grown by commercial farmers who irrigate their fields weren’t as badly affected, with a bumper wheat harvest expected this year, he said.

Sign up for the twice-weekly Next Africa newsletter for the latest business and economic news from the continent.

“We’re going to be self-sufficient for wheat,” Ncube said. “We produced almost 600,000 metric tons of wheat and will be exporting it.”

As part of its drought-mitigation strategy, the country plans to expand the number of areas that will be covered under an agricultural insurance program in 2025.

Earlier this year, the African Union’s climate insurance agency paid $32 million to Zimbabwe as part of a $60 million payout to drought-ravaged countries in the region.