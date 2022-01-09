Source: Armed robberies: Police on top of the situation | The Sunday Mail

Asst-Comm Nyathi

Richard Muponde

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police is well-equipped to deal with the rising menace of armed robberies after the Government availed dozens of all-terrain vehicles to capacitate the law enforcement agency to combat crime.

In an interview, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the Government has also provided enough fuel for the vehicles.

There was an alarming increase in cases of armed robberies in the country last year targeting individuals

and businesses holding large sums of cash.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the police were now on top of the situation.

“We are not facing any challenges in fighting armed robberies,” he said.

“In fact, we are on top of the situation.

“As you are aware, we were given brand new all-terrain vehicles for the CID Homicide Section and also a substantial amount of fuel for operations.

“We are well equipped to fight armed robberies.

“The police are ready to stamp out armed robberies.”

Asst Comm Nyathi appealed to the public to follow safety measures which are being given by the police.

“We have conclusively established that some people are followed from work by the armed robbers because they will be having inside information.

“We have also established that guards from security companies are conniving with criminals or stage-managing armed robbery cases,” he added.

“These are the issues which we feel the community, particularly the business sector, should co-operate with the police to curb the armed robbery cases which we are currently recording.

“People should not keep large sums of money in their houses because they become targets.”

In most of the cases, armed robbers are invading victims’ homes at night before torturing their targets and robbing them.

Recently, three armed robbers were shot dead by a retired CID Homicide detective, Mr Joseph Nemaisa, at his home in Chadcombe, Harare.