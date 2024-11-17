Source: Armed robbers jailed 21 years – The Standard

Four Rushinga armed robbers were sentenced to 21 years in jail by Bindura regional magistrate Amos Mbobo.

Mike Humbasha (28), Winston Sekerani (19), Cuthbert Madombi (20) and Kudzai Denhere were found guilty of a spate of armed robberies.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that the quartet targeted a headmaster in the Rushinga area

On July 18, 2023, they broke into Givemore Chiparaushe’s homestead and found the complainant’s wife and daughter at home.

They produced two firearms and threatened to shoot them if they made any noise.

They also attempted to rape them before ransacking the house and went away with various accessories.

The robbers also stole the complainant’s Nissan X-Trail vehicle.

On the same night, they proceeded to Magaranhewe Primary School headmaster Daniel Mwale’s homestead where they broke into his house and found him asleep with his wife.

They pointed firearms at them and severely assaulted them before making away with various goods.

Their luck ran out the following day when one of the accused persons was involved in a road traffic accident in Mbare whilst driving the stolen vehicle.