Source: Sangoma rapes mentally challenged boy – The Standard

A female sangoma appeared at the Harare magistrates’ court last week facing charges of raping a 17-year-old mentally challenged boy.

Catherine Nhongo 39 appeared before regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei and was remanded in custody.

Prosecutors said on November 10, the boy’s sister met Nhongo on her way from the shops and told her that her brother needed some cleansing.

Nhongo allegedly then offered to assist.

The sister went home with Nhongo who then requested beer and cigarettes before she could start the alleged cleansing ceremony.

She instructed his siblings to go out of the house so that she can be left alone with the teenager.

The boy later emerged from the room crying.

He then used his brother’s phone to write a message about the sexual violation.

Nhongo attempted to flee, but was apprehended by the boy’s brother and taken to the police.