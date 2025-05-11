Source: Armed robbers raid Bulawayo nightclub in broad daylight – Zimbabwe News Now

BULAWAYO – Armed robbers held staff hostage at a popular Bulawayo nightclub before stealing US$4,300 on Sunday, police said.

Staff at Zara Lounge were counting the previous night’s takings when three armed men appeared and forced all the staff into a room where they were held hostage.

“They then stole US$4,300 cash and went away. Police swiftly attended the scene after receiving the report and mobilised all the relevant sections who attended the scene within the shortest possible time. Unfortunately, the suspects had fled,” national police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

Armed police officers were seen on rooftops after surrounding the building which also houses Crystal nightclub.

Dozens of curious onlookers watched the drama unfold, some from the vantage point of the multi-storey Rainbow Hotel across the street.

Responding officers initially believed the armed robbers were still inside the building. After nearly an hour, nightclub staff were seen emerging from the building, some looking distraught.