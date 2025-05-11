Switzerland pledges $200k to renovate Byo’s Bhaktas market

By Ndumiso Tshuma

Switzerland has pledged a US$200,000 donation to support the development of Bhakta’s Market in Bulawayo, providing a major boost to the city’s efforts to formalise and modernise its trading spaces.

The funding, announced by the Mayor David Coltart during the Bulawayo City Council’s full meeting on Wednesday, is part of broader initiatives to restore order in the city centre and improve facilities for informal traders, many of whom were recently relocated.

Bhakta’s Market, located at the corner of Lobengula Street and Second Avenue, has become the new trading hub for vendors who were previously operating along Fifth Avenue.

The relocation was driven by overcrowding and the council’s desire to bring greater organisation to the city’s bustling central district.

“The Town Clerk and I have met with the Swiss Ambassador, and the Swiss have now pledged a US$200,000 contribution to the development of Bhakta’s Market. We are now working with finance and the relevant committees to make that market a reality. It is another positive development in the last month,” said Coltart.

The Bhakta’s Market will help provide much-needed infrastructure improvements, including secure trading spaces, sanitation facilities, and services that will improve conditions for traders and shoppers alike.