Source: Armed robbers seize US$120k in Harare company heist – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – Armed robbers struck at a company in Harare’s Workington industrial area on Thursday, making off with US$120,400 cash.

Police confirmed the incident and further called on the public to volunteer information which may lead to the arrest of suspects.

Police said they are “investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 27 February 2025 at a company along Lytton Road, Workington”.

“Five unknown suspects attacked a security guard who was on duty at the company before gaining entry into the offices where they stole US$120,400 cash. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” police said.

The incident is one in a spate of armed robberies now targeting businesses and homes countrywide as locals now choose to keep their monies in company vaults and bedrooms to avoid losing their investments through often disastrous snap policy changes by government on both currency and the banking sector as a whole.

In a bid to counter the situation, police have resorted to summary executions on armed robbery suspects on encounter in what has divided national opinion on the tough response to criminality.