‘This is the first time in the history of recalls’ says opposition party

HARARE – The Welshman Ncube led CCC has accused the speaker of parliament and Senate President of double standards after they indicated they will not act on any anticipated recall order filed against self-styled party interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu before the politician’s court challenge is concluded.

Tshabangu, a hated figure within the main opposition party over massive recalls he has unilaterally effected since October 2023, has filed an interdict to stop any recall from the senate following his recent expulsion from the party for indiscipline.

His sacking opened the way for CCC to recall the opposition senator.

But before any recall could be made, Tshabangu rushed to court to file an interdict claiming his sacking was instigated by an improperly constituted CCC disciplinary committee.

He listed as respondents, CCC, CCC National Disciplinary Committee, the Speaker and President of the Senate.

However, in a surprise development, parliament’s lawyers indicated at a recent case management meeting by parties before High Court judge Dube they will not oppose Tshabangu’s court challenge despite being listed as co-respondents.

In a statement, CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure accused the Speaker and the Senate president of double standards after the Zanu PF top politicians acted with no restraint on several recalls by Tshabangu despite the affected MPs having filed court challenges against their recall.

“At the case management meeting, the Speaker of Parliament’s lawyers indicated, for the first time in the history of recalls, that The Speaker and President of Senate would not oppose the application but instead would abide by whatever ruling the court will make.

“It is worth noting that the Speaker has consistently opposed applications filed by CCC against Tshabangu in which applications he should have been taking the position that he would abide by the court rulings,” Madzimure said.

Meanwhile, Tshabangu will know his fate on 17 March when the court will hand judgement on his challenge.

The matter is set to be argued among the parties before the Judge President on 13 March 2025.