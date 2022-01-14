ARTUZ leaders to spend second night in detention over salary protest

SIXTEEN leaders and members of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) will on Thursday 13 January 2022 spend a second night in detention, after they were arrested on Wednesday 12 January 2022 by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers during an anti-government protest held in Harare.

The ARTUZ leaders and members who include Obert Masaraure, who heads

the teachers union and are detained at Harare Central Police Station,

were on Thursday 13 January 2022 charged with participating in a

gathering with intention to promote public violence, bigotry and

breaches of peace as defined in Section 37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act.

The unionists were arrested outside the offices of the National Social

Security Authority, the state-run pension fund, where ZRP officers

claim that they were staging an anti-government protest demanding to

be paid their salaries at the figures, which obtained before October

2018, when they were paid US$540 per month.

The ARTUZ leaders and members, who are represented by Idirashe

Chikomba, Trust Maanda and Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers

for Human Rights, are expected to appear in court on Friday 14 January

2022.