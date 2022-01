Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has named his starting eleven to face the Flames of Malawi in a crucial AFCON 2021 Group B clash this evening.

Source: Warriors starting eleven to face Malawi named – The Zimbabwean

Kick off time is 18:00 Zimbabwean time.

Below is the team selected by Mapeza;

Petros Mhari, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Teenage Hadebe, Gerald Takwara, Bruce Kangwa, Onismor Bhasera, Kelvin Madzongwe, Ishmael Wadi, Knowledge Musona, Kundai Benyu, Tino Kadewere.