Source: ARTUZ pushes for unlimited paid maternity leave -Newsday Zimbabwe

File pic: Pregnant woman

TEACHERS affiliated to the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) have called on the country to come up with labour policies that will ensure unlimited paid maternity leave for female teachers.

In a statement yesterday, ARTUZ blasted the recent arrest of a female teacher who has been charged with misconduct for bringing her baby to school with her during learning.

The female teacher, Mercy Kagone of Mudzimu High School allegedly brought her baby with her to school as she could not afford a domestic worker.

She was also charged with absenteeism at work and failure to invigilate the 2021 Zimbabwe Education Council (Zimsec) Ordinary level examinations twice.

The Primary and Secondary Education ministry described her actions as ‘unbecoming or indecorous behaviour’.

”Accordingly you, Ms.Kagone Mercy ,a member of the Public Service are charged with misconduct in terms of Section 44 (2) of the Public Service Regulations 2000 as amended and read with paragraphs 1,3,6 of the first schedule (section 2) to these regulations as amended,” read part of the charges levelled on her.

She was charged in accordance with paragraph 6 of the First Schedule (section 2) of Public Service Regulations which reads in part: “unbecoming or indecorous behaviour”.

ARTUZ feels that the punishment is harsh.

“We demand fully paid and unlimited maternity leave for workers. Ahead of the 16 days of activism, we believe administrative injustice like limited maternity leave should end.

“We are outraged because a woman i being persecuted for playing dual roles of being a professional teacher and a caregiver. No woman should be subjected to this. The teacher cannot afford a child minder because of underpayment,” ARTUZ tweeted.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro curtly responded: “Has anyone ever brought a child to work?”