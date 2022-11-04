Source: Sweden chips in on youth sexual rights –Newsday Zimbabwe

Berthollet Kaboru

SWEDEN has reaffirmed its commitment to support Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) work by the youth in Zimbabwe.

Deputy head of mission and head of development co-operation at the Swedish embassy in Harare, Berthollet Kaboru said: “We are very much committed to SRHR work including democracy and social justice. SRHR is a driver and strategy for development work.

“We look forward to supporting new initiatives by young people, including the award concept. We will make it happen together,” he added while speaking during the 12th edition of the Students and Youth Working on Reproductive Health Action Team (SAYWHAT) national students’ conference held in Harare on Wednesday.

The conference running under the theme: This is our time: Establishing youth friendly health centres and inclusive education for all.

The conference brought in delegates from regional countries such as Malawi, Zambia, Botswana and South Africa among other countries.