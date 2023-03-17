Source: ARTUZ urges teachers to run for political office – #Asakhe – CITE

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) says teachers must contest in the 2023 harmonised elections in order to promote the interests of the profession in key decision platforms.

Speaking with CITE, ARTUZ national president Obert Masaraure confirmed the development and said ARTUZ seeks to deploy teachers into local authorities and National Assembly to promote and protect their interests.

He said the union has noted the gap in the effective representation of educational matters both in local authorities and in parliament.

“The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, ARTUZ invites teachers who intend to contest as candidates for both Council and House of Assembly seats in the 2023 Harmonised elections to register with us for possible support,” said Masaraure.

He added that local authorities own schools and it is within the union’s observation that there is a need for educators to be part of decision-making to improve education management.

“In parliament, there are still notable gaps in the legislative agenda on educational interests.

The Union is open to working with teachers from all political parties and even independent candidates who adhere to a code of conduct to be shared with registered candidates,” said Masaraure.

He said registration will close at the close of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court.