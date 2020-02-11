Source: AU adopts Pan African Parliament report | The Herald 11 FEB, 2020

Chief Charumbira

Zvamaida Murwira

Pan African Parliament (PAP) Vice President Fortune Charumbira led a delegation of legislators to the African Union Summit that ended yesterday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Leaders who attended the just ended summit adopted the PAP executive committee report that was tabled by Chief Charumbira outlining what the continental legislative assembly was doing to strengthen integration and cooperation between member countries.

In an interview from Addis Ababa, Chief Charumbira said PAP tabled several policy strategies to meet the objectives of the continental Parliament and deepen cooperation among sister parliaments.

Also discussed was the funding mechanism after the African Parliament concluded a 25 million deal with the European Union.

“The Summit was preceded by executive council meetings composed of foreign ministers or such other ministers or authorities as were designated by the governments of member states. I attended the meetings in my capacity as Vice President of PAP.

“The council takes decisions on policies in areas of common interest to member states. It is answerable to the Assembly of Heads of State and Government,” said Chief Charumbira.

Chief Charumbira said the funding facility supports African integration efforts.

“It is one of the main EU financial instruments for the implementation of the joint African/EU Strategy funded under the EU’s Development Cooperation Instrument with 845 million for 2014 to 2020,” he said.

The facility, said Chief Charumbira, was significant and relevant in ensuring that African citizens reaped maximum benefits.

“I am particularly pleased with the outcome of the meeting. The priority for PAP is to ensure that all AU member states ratify, domesticate and implement the AU legal instruments in the field of good governance and human rights, as is the aim of the programme,” he said.

In 2017, the EU signed a 1,8 million grant with the Pan African Parliament.