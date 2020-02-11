Source: Zim-SA to jointly fight crime | The Herald 11 FEB, 2020

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (ZCSA) has entered into a social contract with law enforcement agents, community and traditional leaders and migrant workers in South Africa to collaborate in fighting crime.

Crime has become a perennial problem and source of conflict between immigrants and local people.

The ZCSA is a non-membership based organisation that represents the interests of Zimbabweans in South Africa.

In a statement yesterday, the organisation’s spokesperson Mr Bongani Mazwi Mkwananzi said the decision was made at the anti-crime summit held in Johannesburg last week.

He said the indaba was held under the theme: “Building Crime Free Environments in our Communities” and was attended by police, politicians, migrant workers and representatives from the Zimbabwe Consulate.

“The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa will in two weeks convene a meeting with all stakeholders to set up the Greater Johannesburg Community Committee and develop an Action Plan in the fight against crime,” said Mr Mkwananzi.

“The Greater Johannesburg Committee will appoint or elect individuals that will liaise with the Community Policing Forums. These community committees will involve both South Africans and migrants, they should not be seen as migrant committees.

“We also will embark on more anti-crime crusades and roadshows to give information as well as coordinate the mobilisation of community members to their area CPFs.

“The next road show will be held in Diepsloot at a date to be announced. This will be a build up to the Africa Day Anti-crime event, which is in line with the Africa day theme; Building a better Africa and a better world”.

Mr Mkwananzi added that the participants agreed to encourage members to desist from buying stolen goods which create a market for criminals.