Source: Auction floors busier than usual – herald

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

TOBACCO auction floors countrywide are still receiving substantial inflows of the golden leaf despite the marketing season drawing to a close, reflecting strong farmer participation and high production levels.

Latest figures from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) show that farmers have delivered an impressive 326 242 859 kilogrammes of tobacco to both auction and contract floors, valued at approximately US$1,09 billion.

This marks a 48 percent increase from the same period last year, when deliveries stood at 220 344 030kg worth US$758,1 million, underscoring a bumper season driven by improved farming practices, pricing stability and renewed optimism in the sector.

The current average auction price stands at US$3,65 per kilogramme, with contract floors offering slightly lower prices averaging US$3,33/kg.

Notably, the highest auction price has reached US$4,10/kg, indicating favourable pricing conditions that are motivating farmers to deliver high-quality crop.

Premier Tobacco Auction Floor executive director, Mr Owen Murumbi, expressed confidence in the future of the industry, noting the improved performance and stable market environment.

“We anticipate even more tobacco in the next season, driven by the stability of the local currency on the exchange rate. This has encouraged farmers to continue investing in tobacco cultivation,” he said.

Mr Murumbi also noted that enhanced grading skills among smallholder farmers have contributed to the overall improvement in tobacco quality.

“Farmers have significantly improved their skills in grading, resulting in high-quality leaves,” he said.

“Currently, we are receiving about 1 000 bales per day. While there is a slight dip in quality as the season winds down, we still expect the season to close at around 350 million kg.”

This marketing season has stood out for timely payments to farmers, a significant improvement from previous years.

The efficient payment system has boosted farmer morale and confidence in the marketing process.

Many farmers shared their personal journeys and the transformative impact tobacco farming has had on their livelihoods.

Agnes Tembo of Karoi, who sold 80 bales and plans to sell another 10, said: “I can’t express how fulfilling it is to see my hard work pay off.

“Tobacco farming has significantly improved my life. I now own three cars, a beautiful homestead and livestock.

“I am targeting over US$26 000 from this year’s crop, which is a big improvement compared to previous years.”

Tembo now plans to mechanise her operations in preparation for an even larger harvest next season.

Meanwhile, Ms Fungisai Chakwenya, a widow from Tengwe in Hurungwe, shared her inspiring experience: “I sold 10 bales at over US$4 per kg. I feel an immense sense of pride in what I’ve accomplished with help from my children. The prices have been favourable and it feels good to see my efforts recognised.”

Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association chairperson, Mr George Seremwe, applauded the collective efforts of the farming community and called for greater institutional support.

“This year, we have made tremendous strides in tobacco growing. Farmers have shown they are a formidable force in Zimbabwe’s economy. It’s time for banks and stakeholders to recognise our efforts and support us further.”

He urged stakeholders to prioritise affordable financing and inclusion of farmers in value addition processes, which could unlock more revenue and enhance the sector’s sustainability.

“If we are included in value addition processes, we will see even greater benefits, ensuring the growth and sustainability of tobacco farming in Zimbabwe,” he said.

As the season enters its final phase, the unwavering resilience, adaptability and hard work of Zimbabwean farmers have set a hopeful tone for the future of tobacco farming in the country.