Source: Boy mauled to death by dogs – herald

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

A NINE-YEAR-OLD boy from Darwendale, Zvimba District in Mashonaland West died last week after being attacked by dogs in the farming area.

He was playing with other minors when tragedy struck.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West provincial spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident.

“A nine-year-old boy was bitten to death by dogs at Bonvalley Farm, Darwendale, while he was playing with other children,” Inspector Kohwera said.

The owner, whose identity was not revealed, is expected in court today.

The latest incident comes barely a month after a Harare man died after he was mauled by pitbulls in Bluff Hill, Harare.