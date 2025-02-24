Source: Avenues Clinic invests in cutting-edge equipment -Newsday Zimbabwe

ONE of Zimbabwe’s top private hospitals, Avenues Clinic, has committed to investing in infrastructural development and cutting-edge medical equipment as it works to provide top medical care for its patients.

Speaking during the 4th Edition of the Doctors’ Appreciation Cocktail last week to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of its medical staff, the hospital’s general manager Sibusisiwe Ndlovu hailed the medical staff for its unwavering dedication to delivering excellent patient care.

The hospital has adopted the mantra, “Getting It Right the First Time”, to emphasise its commitment to providing accurate diagnoses and effective treatment for patients.

“This speaks to our shared commitment — your commitment as doctors to delivering accurate diagnoses and effective treatment and our commitment as a hospital to ensuring that the environment, resources and systems in place support you in delivering the best patient outcomes, right the first time,” she said.

Ndlovu also acknowledged the challenges faced by the medical staff but expressed confidence that concerted effort will lead to improved patient outcomes.

“The road is long and maybe winding, but there is nothing concerted effort cannot address. We will get it right the first time,” she said.

Ndlovu said the Cavitron Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator machine was expected to improve precision, reduce blood loss and shorten operating times.

Addressing the same gathering, board chairperson Godfrey Muguti highlighted the hospital’s commitment to excellence in healthcare, attributing its success to the strong partnership between the hospital and its doctors.

“This event is a significant one for us as Medical Investments Limited because it allows us to acknowledge and celebrate the incredible work done by our doctors across various specialties.

“As you might know, the hospital turns 42 this year and over the years, we have witnessed great success as a hospital, and much of this success is attributed to the strong partnership we have with you — our doctors.

“Your commitment, dedication and the time you invest in our hospital to care for patients is invaluable. It is because of you that we continue to provide exceptional healthcare and deliver positive patient outcomes.”

Muguti emphasised the hospital’s continued investment in cutting-edge medical equipment, citing the acquisition of laparoscopic towers, Giraffe incubators and mobile ventilators.