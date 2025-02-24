Source: Police hunt for triple murder suspect –Newsday Zimbabwe

POLICE in Mashonaland West have launched a manhunt for a suspect linked to three murder cases that happened in Hurungwe district recently.

Mashonaland West police provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera said: “ZRP Mashonaland West would like to appeal to the general public with information on the whereabouts of Trymore Tore (37) who is wanted in connection with three murder cases which occurred on February 16, 2025 in Mubairecheni village, Chief Chundu, Hurungwe to report at any nearest police station.”

He said Tore had not been arrested as earlier claimed.

The suspect is wanted in connection with three cases of murder in which three victims were found dead on February 17 this year in Mubairecheni village in Chundu, Hurungwe.

The first victim, who is the suspect’s wife, Moline Chibayanzara (21), was found dead in a pit latrine with multiple injuries on the head while her body was wrapped in a blanket.

The second victim, a 17-year-old female juvenile who is the suspect’s niece, was discovered about 60 metres from the suspect’s homestead with a swollen head and a cut on the forehead. The body was covered with tree branches and a knife was recovered beside the body.

The third victim, Kuwesu Masawu (53), who was the village head, was discovered buried in a shallow grave behind the suspect’s house decapitated and had a deep cut on the neck.

“Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that the suspect and his wife were having constant domestic disputes, which may have led to the murders.

“The suspect and his wife were allegedly heard quarrelling at their homestead on 15th February 2025. The third victim was last seen going to mediate a dispute between the couple, while the second victim was also last seen going to the suspect’s homestead to watch movies on the 16th of February 2025,” Kohwera said.