Babar Azam appointed Test captain after Zimbabwe series 

Babar Azam has been appointed as Pakistan Test captain, which now makes him the captain across all three formats. His first assignment will be to captain Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship fixtures against New Zealand, which will be played in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch from 26-30 December and 3-7 January, respectively.

Babar replaces Azhar Ali, who last captained Pakistan against England

this summer.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani confirmed the appointment following a meeting

with Azhar Ali on Tuesday evening in which he also thanked him for his

contributions as a captain. The PCB Chairman subsequently spoke with

Babar Azam following his side’s eight wickets in the third T20I

against Zimbabwe and congratulated him on his appointment.

Ehsan Mani said that “I want to thank Azhar Ali for stepping up last

year by captaining the side in what was a historic first home Test

series in over a decade. I believe Azhar still has a lot of cricket

left in him and Pakistan cricket can continue to make the best use of

his experience and knowledge as specialist top-order batsman moving

forward.

“Babar Azam was identified at a very young age as a future leader and

as part of his progression and development, he was appointed

white-ball captain last year. With his consistent performance and

leadership skills, he has demonstrated that he is ready to take on the

additional responsibilities of a captain.

Wasim Qadri, Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host based

in Islamabad, can be follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya