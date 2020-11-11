Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 8 wickets in the third T20 match.

Source: Pakistan sweep T20 series against Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwean

In the match played in Rawalpindi, Pakistan achieved the target of 130 runs given by Zimbabwe at a loss of 2 wickets in 16 overs.

Opener Fakhr Zaman was dismissed for 21. Haider Ali played an innings of 27 off 20 balls. Abdullah Shafiq played a brilliant innings of 41 runs in his debut, his innings included 4 fours and a six, Khushdal Shah played a lightning fast innings of 36 runs. For Zimbabwe, Masakadza and Shumba took one wicket each.

Zimbabwe’s first wicket fell at 26 when Brendon Taylor returned to the pavilion with 8 runs, Chabhabha made 31 runs and caught Haider Ali on the ball of Usman Qadir.

Shaun Aaron scored 4 runs, Madhuviri scored 9 runs and became the target of Usman Qadir. Trypano played a responsible innings of 28 runs.

For Pakistan, Usman Qadir led 4 players to the pavilion, Emad Wasim took two wickets, Hasnain and Haris Rauf took one wicket each.

Wasim Qadri, Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host based in Islamabad, can be follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya