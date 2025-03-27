Source: Baboons terrorise Pumula residents – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO residents are experiencing the effects of human-wildlife conflicts as baboons are encroaching onto their settlements and terrorising them.

This is contained in the latest council minutes of the housing and community services department.

According to the minutes, baboons are a menace around the Pumula area, especially Pumula South.

“The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority together with rangers have been engaging in running battles with baboons,” the minutes read.

“An operation started from January 9 to 21 2025, where 25 baboons were put down.”

Wild animals are invading human settlements in search of food and water due to loss of habitat as a result of the effects of climate change.

According to the minutes, council collected US$2 500 in environment violation fines and 46 tickets were issued during joint patrols by the rangers and police around water catchment areas.

“During the patrols two illegal gold panners were arrested and handed over to Esigodini Police Station for prosecution,” the minutes read.

“In addition to the arrests, 28 hand tools and one detector were confiscated and handed over to the police as exhibits.

“A total of 70 surveillance patrols were conducted.”

During the patrols, six trucks were impounded for illegal sand extraction.

“A total of 46 tickets were issued. Out of these, 34 tickets were paid for with a total sum of US$2 581,08 being realised and 12 tickets are outstanding with a total sum of US$5 658,38,” the minutes read.

“During these vigorous patrols, six scotch carts and four wheelbarrows were confiscated. In Greater Bulawayo, 52 surveillance patrols were conducted.”