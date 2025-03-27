Source: UFIC unveils low-cost housing project -Newsday Zimbabwe

Local Government and Public Works deputy minister Albert Tawanda Mavunga said the launch of the Nehemiah Housing Project in Waterfalls was a significant step towards addressing housing challenges in the country.

THE United Family International Church (UFIC) yesterday launched a housing project for low-income families in Harare.

The first phase of the project will focus on infrastructural development, followed by the construction of houses.

“Allow me also to applaud the initiative of incorporating orphans into families,” Mavunga, who officiated at the launch, said.

“I have been apprised to the effect that Agape Family Care, an initiative led by Ruth Makandiwa, is being piloted here and that some of the houses which will be built here will be for the integration of orphans into families.”

The housing project was mooted in 2006, “. . . after which members of UFIC decided to put the messages into action through the formation of Operation Nehemiah Housing,” Mavunga said.

UFIC spokesperson Prime Kufa said the housing scheme had 6 000 members.

“So far, we can only accommodate about 1 000 people from the two projects we have,” he said.

“So we are asking from the government that we get more land so that in the next 10 years, anyone in Operation Nehemiah acquires land.”

With government’s support and UFIC’s commitment, the project is expected to provide affordable housing to many Zimbabweans.

Zimbabwe’s housing backlog stands at nearly two million units.