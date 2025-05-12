Source: Back to school amid Zim education crisis –Newsday Zimbabwe

Deputy minister of Primary and Secondary Education Angeline Gata

AS schools across Zimbabwe reopen their gates this week, a dark cloud looms over the nation’s education landscape, marked by the staggering exodus of 49 555 learners from classrooms in 2024 alone.

This devastating statistic, revealed by deputy minister of Primary and Secondary Education Angeline Gata in Parliament, represents not merely a numerical concern but a profound national crisis that threatens Zimbabwe’s future and contravenes fundamental human rights enshrined in domestic and international law.

The provincial breakdown of these figures tells a story of widespread educational collapse, with the Midlands province recording an alarming 7 746 dropouts, followed by Mashonaland Central with 7 370 and Mashonaland West with 6 963. Even Bulawayo, with its relatively lower figure of 942 dropouts, represents an unacceptable erosion of educational access. These statistics, while shocking, merely scratch the surface of a deeper systemic crisis that demands immediate, comprehensive intervention.

One morning, as I walked alongside young scholars of Shamva district’s ward 16, I witnessed a pre-dawn ritual that has become a harsh reality for many. Children as young as 6 or 7 years old, some barely awake, others still rubbing the sleep from their eyes, were rising before the sun to embark on treacherous journeys to school. Curiosity got the better of me and I asked them about their daily routine. “What time do you wake up to get ready for school?” I inquired. The unanimous response sent shivers down my spine: “3am.” The darkness, the distance and the danger that lurk in the shadows, all in the name of accessing education. This is a stark reminder of the infrastructure deficit that threatens the future of our children and violates their constitutional right to education.

The revelation that Zimbabwe loses approximately US$3 billion annually to corruption casts a particularly damning light on this educational crisis. This amount could revolutionise the nation’s educational infrastructure, constructing modern schools in every district, establishing efficient transportation systems and implementing comprehensive support programmes for vulnerable learners. The juxtaposition of this massive financial haemorrhage against children walking impossible distances to dilapidated schools represents not just administrative failure but a moral catastrophe.

While pregnancy and distance to schools feature prominently in official explanations, the crisis stems from a complex web of interconnected challenges. Economic hardship forces families to make impossible choices between education and survival. Cultural practices, including early marriages and gender discrimination, continue to disproportionately affect girl children. The Basic Education Assistance Module (Beam), though well-intentioned, suffers from bureaucratic inefficiencies and inadequate funding, failing to reach many deserving cases or arriving too late to prevent dropouts.

The consequences extend far beyond immediate educational loss. Research by development economists demonstrates that each year of missed schooling typically results in a 10% reduction in lifetime earnings. For girls, dropping out often catalyses a cascade of negative outcomes, including early marriage, teenage pregnancy and heightened health risks. This perpetuates inter-generational poverty cycles and undermines Zimbabwe’s development goals, including its vision of achieving middle-income status by 2030.

Addressing this crisis requires a multi-pronged, well-resourced strategy. Immediate interventions should include establishing mobile schools in remote areas, implementing a robust school feeding programme and creating community-based support systems for vulnerable learners. The Beam programme needs urgent reform, including streamlined disbursement processes and expanded coverage. Local authorities must be empowered and resourced to construct schools within reasonable walking distance of all communities.

Deputy minister Gata speaks of an “early warning system” in partnership with Unicef, this initiative must be accelerated and expanded. However, such systems are meaningless without corresponding intervention capacity. The ministry’s data showing 33 746 secondary school dropouts compared to 15 809 at the primary level suggests we lose most learners at a crucial developmental stage, demanding targeted intervention at this level.

Medium-term solutions should focus on strengthening the education system’s resilience. This includes developing comprehensive sexual and reproductive health educational programmes, implementing effective early warning systems for potential dropouts and establishing mentorship programmes, particularly for vulnerable students. Teacher training and retention strategies must be enhanced, ensuring quality education delivery even in remote areas.

Long-term structural reforms are equally crucial. The government must prioritise education in its budget allocation, directing resources towards infrastructure development, teacher welfare and support programmes for vulnerable learners.

Anti-corruption measures must be strengthened, ensuring education sector funding reaches its intended beneficiaries. Legislative frameworks must be enhanced to protect children’s right to education, including stricter enforcement of laws against child marriage and child labor.

The international community must also play its part, not just through increased funding but through technical support and knowledge transfer. Successful educational retention strategies from other developing nations should be studied and adapted to the Zimbabwean context. Regional bodies like Sadc should establish mechanisms for sharing best practices and resources in the education sector development.

As Zimbabwe aspires to middle-income status by 2030, we cannot afford to lose another generation to educational deprivation. The right to education, enshrined in our constitution and international commitments, must translate from principle to practice. Every child walking hours to school, every pregnant teenager forced to abandon education, and every family unable to afford school fees represents a collective failure we must urgently address. Our children’s future, and indeed our nation’s prosperity, depends on decisive action today.