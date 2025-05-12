Source: Insiza North Zanu PF losing candidate concedes defeat – The Southern Eye

The primary elections were held on May 3 following the death of legislator Farai Taruvinga.

ZANU PF central committee member Delani Moyo, who contested Insiza North primary elections and lost to former legislator Andrew Langa’s son, Moses, has conceded defeat despite his supporters arguing that the elections were rigged.

The primary elections were held on May 3 following the death of legislator Farai Taruvinga.

Moyo’s supporters were angry following the announcement of the results by presiding officer Headman Moyo and vowed to vote for an independent or opposition candidate if the party endorsed Langa.

But Moyo, in a letter addressed to Zanu PF national commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, conceded that Langa won the primary elections.

“Cde NPC, my name is Cde Delani Moyo, a member of the central committee of Zanu PF, and I was a candidate in the recently concluded Insiza North primary elections. You will recall that I sent you a letter dated May 5, 2025, appealing the results and seeking a re-run of the primary election given the gross violations of the party’s internal democratic processes,” he said.

“Cde NPC [national political commissar], I write this letter following my interactions with the provincial chairman, Cde Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, whose counsel I respect, given the predicament that the politburo will only hear my appeal in full after the nomination court sitting.

“It is with this background that I pledge my support to the candidate announced as the winner, Cde Moses Langa, and pledge my full loyalty to the party, and that as our candidate for Insiza North constituency, he will receive my full support.”

Moyo, however, indicated that he was not withdrawing the reservations registered after the primaries, adding that he wanted the Zanu PF politburo to be fully aware that the primary election was grossly manipulated.

“I want to assure you that I take this position not as a betrayal to the people of Insiza North who overwhelmingly voted for me to represent them, but because I am aware that first and foremost, I am a child of Zanu PF and the party’s interests supersede mine,” he said.

Moyo called on his supporters to work with Langa.

“So let’s all rally behind our candidate we were given by the party, Langa, and let’s give him full support so that the party wins on June 14. Do not be troubled. I am with you and I will try next time,” he said.