Source: Bank fights nepotism | The Herald December 24, 2019

The Bank of Mozambique has introduced new measures that prevent the hiring of direct family members, up to the fifth degree, of managers from director upwards, an official has said.

Governor Rogério Zandamela said there was “a lot of familiarity” in the institution, necessitating introduction of the new criterion governing the hiring of new personnel.

Reports say at least two administrators have relatives working in the institution, while the former governor employed his daughter and a nephew.

Zandamela said although the institution he runs continued to prefer internal promotion to fill management positions and to promote transparent external recruiting for technical vacancies, a new standard had been introduced which prevents “the entry into the Bank of direct family members, up to the fifth degree, of managers from the director level up”.

“We have a lot of familiarity in our institution, and we have to open the doors a little wider for others and give others a chance.

This is what forced us to take this measure.

It is always open to anyone who wants a relative to get a job in the institution to stop being a manager to make room for them,” he said. – New Ziana.