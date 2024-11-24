Source: Batch Of Family Planning Pills Recalled In Zimbabwe Due Incorrect Tablet Arrangement

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has recalled a batch of YAZ PLUS contraceptive tablets due to a manufacturing mistake that could affect safety.

Richard Rukwata, MCAZ’s director-general, said the affected batch (WEW961J), made by Bayer in South Africa, had incorrect tablet arrangements.

Instead of 24 pink hormone tablets and 4 orange hormone-free tablets, some packs had 24 orange tablets and 4 pink tablets. Said Rukwata: