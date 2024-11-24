ZRP Arrests Eight Suspects Behind Multiple Armed Robberies in Bulawayo

ARREST OF EIGHT SUSPECTS FOR ARMED ROBBERIES IN BULAWAYO

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of eight suspects in connection with a series of armed robbery cases which occurred in Bulawayo between 19th February 2024 and 17th November 2024.

The suspects are, Elvis Charakupa (40), Khulumani Moyo (51), Mavrick Dube (32), Mongameli Moyo (27), Nkosilomusi Dube (27), Mabhena Qhawe (43), Vumani Msipa (31) and Conilias Chigara (24).

They targeted service stations, business premises and residential areas, stealing cash, cellphones and other valuables.

On 20th November 2024 detectives in Bulawayo arrested Elvis Charakupa at a house in Mpopoma, Bulawayo following a tip-off which linked him to the armed robbery cases.

The suspect implicated Mavrick Dube and Mongameli Moyo, leading to their arrest in Bulawayo and Tsholotsho.

The other suspects, Nkosilomusi Dube, Mabhena Qhawe, Vumani Msipa and Conilias Chigara were later arrested at Beitbridge Toll Gate along Gwanda-Beitbridge Road.

The arrest led to the recovery of a 0.32 pistol with eight rounds of ammunition as well as two get-away vehicles, a Nissan Note, registration number AFZ 4527 and Toyota Corolla, registration number ACN 3328.

The suspects are linked to 10 cases of armed robbery, including a case of armed robbery which occurred at a service station in Kelvin North, Bulawayo on 22nd April 2024 where USD 550.00 cash and a cell phone were stolen and another case of robbery which occurred at a service station along Market Road, Kelvin North, Bulawayo on 10th November 2024 where USD 600.00 cash was stolen.

The suspects are also clearing a case of armed robbery which occurred on 17th November 2024 at a house in Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo where ZAR 120 000. 00 cash and two cellphones were stolen.

Investigations are in progress to link the suspects to other armed robbery cases which occurred in Filabusi, Gwanda, Plumtree and Beitbridge.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police commends the public for providing valuable information which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Members of the public are implored to report suspected criminal activities on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.