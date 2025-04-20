Source: BCC cracks whip on unlicensed businesses | The Sunday News

Raymond Jaravaza, Sunday News Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) last month conducted over 800 routine inspections on businesses across the city, penalising dozens of outlets for a range of public health violations, including the sale of food unfit for human consumption and operating without valid trading licences.

The inspections carried out by the city’s health inspectorate section under BCC’s Health Services Department, were meant to enforce food hygiene, licence renewals and general compliance with the city’s public health by-laws.

BCC’s director of health services, Dr Edwin Mzingwane, said a total of 25 businesses were issued with condemnation notices for stocking expired or improperly stored food products.

“The violations included the sale of uninspected meat, dented canned goods and expired foodstuffs. These pose serious health risks to consumers and cannot be tolerated,” he said.

In Entumbane suburb, food products condemned by city health inspectors included tinned beans and fish found at Rite Save Enterprises, MC Superette, Pintail Sai Mart, Makhulumo Enterprises and Calmont (Pvt) Ltd.

In Mpopoma suburb, similar violations were discovered at Madzikita Supermarket, Khumz Investment, Perfect Server Business, and Dzambwe Investments.

Further afield, Isa Communications (Kelvin North) and Saunyama Supermarket (Queens Park) had salad cream, soft drinks and fruit juices flagged as unsuitable for human consumption.

Notably, two prominent meat outlets —Beef and Allied PBC and The Meat Company Butchery — had a combined 622 kilogrammes of meat condemned during the exercise.

Even popular fast-food franchise Simbisa Brands was not spared, with BCC condemning various food items including beef patties, bacon, yoghurt, smoked ribs and fresh chips.

Apart from hygiene breaches, the city council also fined 19 businesses, including filling stations, sports bars, butcheries and restaurants, for operating without proper trading or liquor licences.

These include Pumula South Butchery, High Space Supermarket (Pumula South), Gas Filling Station (Magwegwe West), Zandlazonke Sports Bar (New Magwegwe) and ND Supermarket (Old Magwegwe).

Dr Mzingwane said they have intensified enforcement of licensing laws to ensure that all business operators are held accountable. He said operating without a licence is a serious offence, especially for establishments dealing in food and drink.

The City of Bulawayo employs environmental health officers and technicians tasked with monitoring public health standards in all wards. They conduct inspections at business premises, food outlets, clinics, pre-schools and residential properties to ensure compliance with relevant legislation.

City officials say the inspections are part of routine checks, but sometimes are prompted by reports from residents and tip-offs regarding unhygienic practices or unlicensed operations.

Bulawayo has, in recent years, experienced growing pressure on its public health system due to rapid urbanisation, informal food vending and under-resourced health inspection teams. Food-borne illnesses continue to be an issue of concern, particularly in high-density suburbs where regulation is often lax or enforcement is delayed.