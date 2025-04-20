Source: Proposed airport upgrade to put Gweru on economic spotlight | The Sunday News

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau

GWERU is poised to become a key investment and economic hub if its ageing aerodrome is upgraded into a modern, fully operational airport, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

Speaking during a recent visit to the Midlands capital, Professor Ncube highlighted Gweru’s strategic central location and proximity to major industrial operations as strong justification for improved air connectivity.

He noted that such a development could unlock substantial economic growth and significantly contribute to Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 objectives.

“Gweru lies at the heart of the country’s economic landscape and has the potential to become a national air transport hub,” said Prof Ncube. “There is an urgent need for the city to upgrade its aerodrome into a fully-fledged airport due to its strategic location. This transformation would maximise its potential, driving economic prosperity in line with Vision 2030.”

He said that a fully operational airport would enhance business travel, logistics and investment flows, critical enablers of economic development.

The Midlands Province is home to some of Zimbabwe’s largest industrial entities, including Dinson Iron and Steel Company’s Manhize plant, Africa’s biggest steelworks under construction, as well as ZimAlloys, Mimosa Mining Company, Unki Mines and Sable Chemicals. However, limited air access remains a significant barrier to efficient business and investor movement.

Prof Ncube stressed that a proper airport would not only benefit Gweru but also support the broader province and surrounding regions.

“It would create employment opportunities, improve logistical efficiency, attract both local and foreign investment, and stimulate ancillary sectors such as tourism, real estate and infrastructure,” he said.

“Occasionally, I travel this route by air, but a proper airport here would make doing business far more efficient,” said Minister Ncube.

Gweru is served by a small aerodrome that lacks the capacity to accommodate commercial flights.

Prof Ncube emphasised that bridging this infrastructure gap is essential for the city’s future competitiveness.

Speaking to journalists recently, Gweru Mayor Councillor Martin Chivhoko confirmed that the City Council has long prioritised upgrading the aerodrome and is now working to expedite the project.

“We expect to see progress in the next six months. Plans for ground-breaking and expansion of the aerodrome into a fully-fledged airport are well under way,” he said.

However, the project has faced delays due to slow processing of deeds of donation and lease registrations at the Deeds Office, a bureaucratic hurdle the Council hopes will soon be resolved.

Despite the challenges, optimism remains high following the Government’s renewed commitment and the identification of a private sector partner to co-develop the airport. The anticipated upgrade is expected to boost regional trade, ease logistical constraints and attract investors who might otherwise bypass Gweru due to its limited connectivity.

The project aligns with the Second Republic’s broader vision of industrialising the Midlands and positioning it as a national economic powerhouse.