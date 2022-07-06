Source: BCC flights multiple tenders | Newsday (News)

BY SILAS NKALA

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has flighted multiple tenders seeking various suppliers to supply and install solar backup systems at various revenue offices, as well as provision of tow away services, among others.

In a notice yesterday, Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube stated: “The city of Bulawayo invites suitably qualified firms and individuals for the provision of the following works, services and goods; supply, delivery and installation of solar backup systems at various revenue offices; provision of tow-away services for one year, supply and delivery of printers, supply and delivery of water distribution system repair materials and equipment on, and as and when required for a period of one year and the supply and delivery of sewer maintenance material and equipment on, and as and when required for a period of one year.”

Council said a tender briefing meeting for the supply of printers and installation of solar back-up systems will be held on July 12, while a meeting for provision of tow-away services will be held on July 14 and the meeting for the supply and delivery of water and sewer material and equipment is scheduled for July 13.

The closing date for submission of the tenders is July 28.

The development came as residents were concerned over rampant sewer pipe bursts as well as other deteriorating services in the city.

Residents were also concerned over the massive clamping of cars by Tendy Three Investments, a company contracted by BCC to manage city parking in Bulawayo’s central business district.

