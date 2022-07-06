Source: Suspected FMD outbreak hits Marondera – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

SUSPECTED cases of foot and mouth disease have surfaced in Marondera, with the district now under lockdown pending investigations.

Government has ordered the police to ensure that there is no movement and transportation of livestock from Marondera district to contain the deadly disease.

According to a letter dated June 30, 2022 addressed to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Marondera Central and rural police stations, signed by one district veterinary officer identified as K Manyetu, the government said it was still investigating the outbreak.

“This office would like to notify you of a suspected notifiable disease: Foot and mouth-outbreak in Marondera district. The disease has not yet been confirmed and we are trying to confirm the presence or absence of the disease,” read the letter.

“As a precaution, the whole district has been placed under standstill and no animal (cattle, sheep, goats and pigs) movements must be processed. Regular updates will be given as and when they are available. If the disease is present we will determine the extent to which it has spread so that we can define the area to eventually place under quarantine.”

A few years ago, Marondera was one of the five districts that experienced the ravaging effects of Thelioris or January disease which claimed thousands of cattle.