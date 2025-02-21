Source: BCC in massive sewage pipe clearance – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has launched a massive programme aimed at clearing all sewer pipes that have been clogged over the years following an outcry from residents, Southern Eye has heard.

The development was revealed by ward 25 councillor Aleck Ndlovu, who said the blockages were affecting the whole city.

Ndlovu said the blockages had led to pipe bursts, with sewage flowing in the city, which led to council engaging four companies to assist in clearing the sewer system.

“The exercise has been ongoing ever since the public outcry,” he said.

“Four companies are working with BCC to clear all the filth choking the sewer system in the city.”

Ndlovu also revealed that there are allegations that some people deliberately block the sewer system so that they use sewage to water their gardens.

“Some of our residents are said to be deliberately choking the system by throwing materials so that they water their vegetable gardens. Some remove the metal manhole covers for scrap metal deals,” Ndlovu said.

Last month, Bulawayo residents complained about perennial sewer blockages that continue to pose a health hazard in the town.

The scourge was exposed by Ndlovu who blamed water shortage in Bulawayo for escalating blockages and burst pipes.

Ndlovu said long water-shedding hours were causing sewer blockages in the city.

He blamed residents for being careless in taking care of drainage systems at their homes.

Ndlovu said residents should be mindful of the things they pour into their drainage systems.

The city father urged mothers to stop dumping disposable diapers in the drainage system.

In 2022, Bulawayo councillors proposed that the local authority hires community plumbers to attend to sewage pipe bursts.

Council blames the incessant pipe bursts in the city on ageing water and sewage reticulation infrastructure.

According to council minutes, the city fathers are concerned that the increasing sewage pipe bursts can trigger outbreaks of diseases such as cholera. While it is a council requirement that plumbers should have, among other things, a motor vehicle and plumbing equipment, councillor Silas Chigora felt that there was need to relax some of the requirements.

In 2021, council said an estimated US$500 million was required over a 20-year period to upgrade the city’s water and sewage reticulation infrastructure.

Bulawayo also continues to lose water due to pipe bursts and leaks, with an average of 90 water faults being reported per day.

Council is failing to attend to pipe bursts on time due to manpower shortage, resulting in backlogs.

In some suburbs, sewage flows into people’s homes, exposing residents to water-borne diseases.

In 2020, a diarrhoea outbreak claimed 13 lives in Luveve and afflicted many people.

The outbreak was blamed on contamination of potable water by sewage from burst pipe.