Source: Minister blames delay in Hre-Chirundu Highway rehab on funding challenges -Newsday Zimbabwe

A GOVERNMENT minister has blamed funding challenges for the delay in the Harare-Chirundu Highway rehabilitation project.

Transport minister Felix Mhona said this while addressing legislators in Parliament on the progress of the rehabilitation work.

He, however, assured legislators that his ministry is working on a funding modality to ensure the project’s timely completion.

“We cannot tap into the fiscus to complete this entire project, lest it takes time to complete,” Mhona said.

“So, we are finalising a funding modality for the whole stretch, which is Harare to Chirundu.

“Very soon, we will be finalising that funding model, where we want to address various sections simultaneously so that we do not start and stop.”

A large percentage of the country’s roads are in bad shape despite government launching the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Project (ERRP) in 2021.

ERRP was launched after President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the country’s roads a national disaster.

However, there has not been much difference after the launch of ERRP amid claims of poor workmanship by some of the contracted companies.

Recent rains have further worsened the state of the roads which are characterised by gaping potholes.

Mhona, however, said the ministry had plans to complete the Harare-Chirundu Highway despite missing several deadlines.

“In terms of the budgeted amount in the blue book, like I indicated, we are talking of a 350km stretch of the road,” he said.

“The approach that we want to take in this particular project is not just to operate within the confines of what has been budgeted.

“So, if we wait for what has been allocated in the budget only, it means we will operate and wait for another allocation.”

Mhona said relying on the budget allocation would delay the project.

“We cannot wait for the fiscus,” he said.

“I think this will also buttress the point that what is in the budget will augment the initiatives that we are taking as a ministry.”