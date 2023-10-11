Source: BCC records 18% increase in approved plans – The Southern Eye

THE Bulawayo City Council recorded an 18% increase in number of approved building plans in August this year compared to July when it recorded a decline of 24,77%.

According to latest council minutes, housing and community services director Dictor Khumalo reported that the building control section performed well in August.

“A total of 190 building plans with a value of US$4 321 868 were approved in August 2023, constituting an increase of 18% compared to the previous month’s figure,” the council report reads.

“A total of 263 building plans with a value of US$4 079 587 were submitted in August 2023, an increase of 3,14% compared to the July 2023 figure.”

The local authority said 3 522 inspections had been carried out in August constituting an increase of 12,96% as compared to the previous month total.

“As such the Department inspectors routinely issued certificates of occupations to new residential developments that complied with the by-laws. New commercial and public buildings were inspected by an interdepartmental team before an occupation certificate was issued,” the council said.

Council said it was following up on all identified illegal structures.

“In the month of August, 12 properties were charged with penalties for carrying out construction work without approved plans while four were fined for carrying some works without due inspections,” the minutes further read.