Source: Fire destroys property worth $2bn – The Southern Eye

PROPERTY worth over $2 billion was destroyed on Monday when a house in Killarney, Bulawayo, caught fire.

Bulawayo Fire Brigade chief fire officer Lynos Phiri said the property owner, one P Tabengwa, was lucky to be alive because the house caught fire while she was asleep.

Her gardener, Agreement Nkomo (20), had to break a window and burglar bars to rescue her from the inferno.

Phiri suspects the fire to have been caused by an electrical gadget which was left unattended.

“Two 48kg and a 9kg liquid petroleum gas cylinders which were inside the kitchen (fuelled the fire) and the other 48kg liquid petroleum gas cylinder exploded, causing extreme damage to the walls and roof of the house,” Phiri said in his report.

The fire brigade arrived when the roof had already curved in.