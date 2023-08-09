Source: BCC seeks help to ship donated fire tenders – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) is seeking more than £45 000 to ship three fire tenders from the United Kingdom which were donated by the Operation Florian mission, latest council minutes reveal.

“Operation Florian has since written offering the council a third tender. This was a welcome gesture especially in view of the fact that one of council’s tenders was recently damaged (most likely beyond repair) in a veldfire incident,” the council minutes read.

“To ship three tenders from the UK to Namibia would increase the cost from £30 200 (for two) to £45 300. The need to augment council’s fleet is real and this donation will go a long way towards achieving the ideal number of fire tenders for the City of Bulawayo’s size.”

The minutes further indicated that city fathers resolved to accept the UK fire tender offer and source funds for the shipment of the vehicles.

“The environmental management and engineering services committee recommended to this committee that council accept the kind donation of three fire engines from Operation Florian and pay for their shipment from the UK to Bulawayo,” the report read.

Operation Florian has been donating fire tenders to the council over the years.

Last year, councillors rejected Local Government minister July Moyo’s plan to divert devolution funds to acquire fire tenders for the city from Belarus.