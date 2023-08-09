Source: Return of Zapu, Zipra properties imminent: Mohadi – The Southern Eye

ZANU PF second secretary, Kembo Mohadi, yesterday claimed that the return of properties belonging to Zapu and the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zpra) is imminent.

Zipra was the military wing of Zapu during the armed struggle.

Government seized the properties in the early 1980s alleging they were harbouring arms caches, precipitating the Gukurahundi mass killings.

Zapu and Zipra have been demanding the release of their properties such as farms and buildings.

Addressing a Zanu PF campaign rally in Luveve, Bulawayo, Mohadi said: “Government is in the process of finalising some of the information and documentation needed before handing the properties.”

Zipra veterans bought several properties across the country with contributions from their demobilisation pay-outs.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi once claimed the government will not return the properties because PF Zapu joined Zanu PF under the November 22 1987 Unity Accord.

Zapu pulled out of the Unity Accord in 2008 accusing Zanu PF of being insincere.

Former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko once promised to facilitate the return of the seized properties, but left office in a 2017 coup before fulfilling the pledge.

According to a Zapu inventory, some of the seized party properties include farms and hotels, among them Castle Arms in Bulawayo, Green Haven — a huge entertainment facility along Victoria Falls road — and several residential properties.

Mohadi said Zimbabweans based outside the country would soon stampede to return home as the ruling party is confident of winning the August 23 elections.

“Most of you who have run out of this country will come back after we have rebuilt this country. Give us another five years and you will see,” Mohadi said.